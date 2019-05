The DIAA released the 2019 softball state tournament bracket on Tuesday night.

The full first round schedule, as well as dates for the rest of the tournament, are below:

2019 DIAA Softball State Tournament

First Round

May 16

No. 1 Caravel Academy (12-5) v. No. 16 Mt. Pleasant (13-5) 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Smyrna (15-2) v. No. 15 Polytech (11-7) 4 p.m.

No. 3 Delaware Military Academy (18-0) v. No. 14 Sussex Central (10-8) 4 p.m. (@ Midway)

No. 4 Sussex Tech (16-2) v. No. 13 William Penn (14-4) 4 p.m.

No. 5 Appoquinimink (17-1) v. No. 12 Charter (10-7) 4:30 p.m.

No. 6 Newark Charter (13-5) v. No. 11 Indian River (13-5) 7 p.m. (@ Caravel Academy)

No. 7 Middletown (12-6) v. No. 10 St. Georges Tech (12-6) 4 p.m.

No. 8 Dover (15-3) v. No. 9 Delmar (14-4) TBD

Quarterfinals

May 18

Semifinals

May 22

Finals

May 25