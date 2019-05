The DIAA released the Division I and Division II girls soccer state tournament brackets on Wednesday evening.

The Charter Force (14-0-1) earned the No. 1 seed in the girls’ Division I tournament which begins with the quarterfinal round on Wednesday, May 22 at Smyrna and Caesar Rodney High Schools.

Meanwhile, Caravel Academy (15-0) took the No. 1 seed in the Division II girls tournament, which starts with the opening round on Saturday, May 18 at Caravel Academy.

The full DI and DII schedules are listed below:

2019 DIAA Girls Soccer State Tournament

Division I

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, May 22 @ Caesar Rodney

No. 4 Middletown (12-3) v. No. 5 Sussex Tech (11-4) 6 p.m.

No. 1 Charter (14-0-1) v. No. 8 Cape Henlopen (11-4) @ Caesar Rodney 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 23 @ Smyrna

No. 3 Padua (11-3) v. No. 6 Polytech (11-4) 6 p.m.

No. 2 Caesar Rodney (12-3) v. No. 7 Appoquinimink (9-6) 8 p.m.

Semifinal

Wednesday, May 29

Finals

Friday, May 31 or Saturday, June 1







Division II

First Round @ Caravel Academy

Saturday, May 18

No. 5 Sanford (11-4) v. No. 12 Mt. Pleasant (8-5-2) 11 a.m.

No. 6 Sussex Academy (12-3) v. No. 11 Conrad (6-8-1) 1 p.m.

No. 7 Newark Charter (10-5) v. No. 10 Brandywine (11-3-1) 3 pm.

No. 8 Delaware Military Academy (8-7) v. No. 9 St. Mark’s (10-5) 5 p.m.

Quarterfinals @ Caravel Academy and Smyrna

Wednesday, May 22 @ Smyrna

No. 4 Indian River (11-4) v. No. 5 Sanford/No. 12 Mt. Pleasant 6 p.m.

No. 1 Caravel Academy (15-0) v. No. 8 DMA/No. 9 St. Mark’s 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 23 @ Smyrna

No. 3 Tower Hill (12-2-1) v. No. 6 Sussex Academy/No. 11 Conrad 6 p.m.

No. 2 Archmere Academy (13-2) v. No. 7 Newark Charter/No. 10 Brandywine 8 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, May 29

Finals

Friday, May 31 or Saturday, June 1