The Eagles are seeded second in the 16-team state tournament and will host a first-round game against No. 15 Polytech Thursday, May 16 at 4 p.m.

The Eagles, 15-2, will face No. 15 Polytech who went 11-7 this season. Smyrna defeated the Panthers 7-0 April 18.

If Smyrna wins Thursday, the Eagles will host a second-round game Saturday, May 18 at a time to be announced against the winner of the first-round game between No. 7 Middletown and No. 10 St. Georges Tech.

Caravel receives top seed with 12-5 record

Under the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association formula, the top seed in the tournament is Caravel, although the Bucs finished with a 12-5 record including a 10-0 loss to Smyrna May 3.

Meanwhile, Delaware Military Academy is seeded third even though the Seahawks finished undefeated at 18-0, including a 7-3 win over Caravel and a 7-2 win over Smyrna.

First-round games

Here are the first-round games:

No. 1 Caravel (12-5) hosting No. 16 Mt. Pleasant (13-5), 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Smyrna (15-2) hosting No. 15 Polytech (11-7), 4 p.m.

No. 3 Delaware Military Academy (18-0) vs. No. 14 Sussex Central (10-8) at Midway, 4 p.m.

No. 4 Sussex Tech (16-2) hosting No. 13 William Penn (14-4), 4 p.m.

No. 5 Appoquinimink (17-1) hosting No. 12 Charter School of Wilmington (10-7), 4:30 p.m.

No. 6 Newark Charter (13-5) vs. No. 11 Indian River (13-5) at Caravel, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Middletown (12-6) hosting No. 10 St. Georges Tech (12-6), 4 p.m.

No. 8 Dover (15-3) hosting No. 9 Delmar (14-4) at a time to be announced.