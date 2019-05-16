DIAA Softball State Tournament

First Round

No. 1 Caravel Academy 5, No. 16 Mt. Pleasant 1

The Lady Bucs built a lead early and held on for a 5-1 first round victory over No. 16 Mt. Pleasant. Brooke Holdsworth and Savannah Sobolak combined to go 4-for-5 on the day at the plate to lead the way for Caravel.

No. 2 Smyrna 5, No. 15 Polytech 1

Tied 1-1 in the sixth, Julia Thuer hit a two-run single scoring Sara Miller and Abigail Mace to give Smyrna a 3-1 advantage. Later in the inning, Laiken Zay doubled home Thuer and Olyvia Smith to increase the Smyrna lead to four.

No. 3 DMA 10, No. 14 Sussex Central 0

Graceyn Frost threw a five-inning shutout giving up just 3 hits and hit a grand slam 3-for-3 at the plate.

No. 4 Sussex Tech 4, No. 13 William Penn 0

Taylor Wroten pitched a complete-game one-hit shutout, striking out nine in the circle and added a double and 2 RBI at the plate to help lead Sussex Tech over No. 13 William Penn.

No. 12 Charter 5, No. 5 Appoquinimink 2

Tied 1-1 in the fifth, Cam Peters hit a bases loaded double, putting the Lady Force ahead 4-1. They’d hold on for a 5-2 win and the upset over No. 5 Appo.

No. 11 Indian River 3, No. 6 Newark Charter 2

Trailing 1-0 in the fifth, IR put three runs across the plate to take the lead 3-1. Newark Charter cut the lead to one in the bottom half of the inning but IR held on for the one-run victory.

No. 10 St. Georges Tech 5, No. 7 Middletown 4

The Lady Hawks scored four runs in the top half of the first inning to take commanding lead early. Trailing 4-1 through two innings, Middletown tallied runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to tie things at 4-4. St. Georges Tech broke the tie in the top half of the seventh and held on for the one-run victory. Sierra Vance led the way for STG going 3-for-4 with a HR and 3 RBI

No. 9 Delmar 13, No. 8 Dover 6

Delmar took an early advantage Thursday, scoring two runs in the first and three more in the second inning to build a 5-0 lead. Dover cut the Delmar lead to just one after three innings and eventually took a one-run lead of their own in the fourth. Delmar would tie things up at 6-6 through five before taking the lead back for good in the sixth.