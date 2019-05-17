In the first round of the girls lacrosse state tournament Thursday, No. 5 St. Andrew's beat No. 12 Smyrna 18-7. See a video and photos from the game in this story.

In the first round of the girls lacrosse state tournament Thursday, No. 5 St. Andrew's defeated No. 12 Smyrna 18-7.

In a back-and-forth first half, the Cardinals built an 8-5 lead.

Then in the second half, St. Andrew's outscored Smyrna 10-2, pulling away for the victory.

Nancy Tucker led St. Andrew's with 7 goals, while Reagan Meyer scored 4, Heleah Soulati 3, Noor El-Baradie 2, and Nora Bocock and Claudina Buccini each added 1.

Tucker had 2 assists, while Meyer and Soulati each had 1.

In goal, Charlotte Oxnam made 8 saves for the Cardinals.

For the Eagles, Emma Mayew scored 3 goals and had 1 assist. Madison Simpson scored 2, and Julie Snow and Jessica Bergold each added 1.

Goalkeeper Katie Porter stopped 12 shots for the Eagles.

NEXT GAME

St. Andrew's advances to the quarterfinals against No. 2 Ursuline Saturday, May 16 at 2 p.m. Ursuline received a first-round bye.