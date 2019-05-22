The first-round game is at Cape Henlopen High School at 7 p.m.

Appoquinimink is seeded 16th in the boys lacrosse state tournament and is scheduled to play at No. 1 Cape Henlopen tonight, Wednesday, May 22, at 7 p.m.

Cape Henlopen High School is located at 1250 Kings Highway, Lewes.

Tickets are $5.

Cape finished the regular season 13-2, while the Jaguars are 8-7.

In a regular-season game May 6, Cape defeated Appo 20-6.

Cape's losses were to Bullis School of Maryland, 15-7, and to Ocean City, New Jersey, 13-9. The Vikings' closest game against an in-state opponent was a 12-8 win over Salesianum.

The Jags have wins this year over Queen Anne's County, Maryland, 9-8; Hodgson, 21-4; Concord, 16-5; St. Georges Tech, 10-2; Newark, 19-2; William Penn, 21-1; Delcastle, 21-3 along with their biggest win in the final game of the regular season, 15-8 over Middletown. The Cavaliers had only lost one game previously and were seeded No. 7 in the state tournament with a 13-2 record.

The winner of the Appo-Cape game advances to the quarterfinals Saturday, May 25 against the winner of the first-round game between No. 8 Delaware Military Academy and No. 9 Dover at a time and place to be announced.

The Jags were edged by DMA 11-10 April 16 and didn't play Dover this season.