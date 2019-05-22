Against previously undefeated Delaware Military Academy, Laiken Zay led the Eagles' offense while pitcher Payton Dixon and the Smyrna defense clamped down for a 2-1 win in the semifinals of the softball state tournament today.

The score was tied 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh with two outs, and Smyrna's Zoe Wilcox had just beaten out an infield hit against Delaware Military Academy in the semifinals of the state softball tournament today at Smyrna High.

Laiken Zay stepped to the plate for the Eagles and ripped a triple over the right fielder's head, and Wilcox scored all the way from first base for a 2-1 win and a trip to their second-straight state title game.

"Whenever I'm in a situation like this, I just try to take a second and take a deep breath and focus in the moment and act like it's any other at bat," Zay said. "If you let all that energy and pressure hit you then that's when you go down."

Zay kept her composure and came through with the game-winning hit.

"It was amazing. As soon as I rounded second and I saw she was home it was the best feeling ever," Zay said.

Wilcox beat out the throw on an infield hit as the shortstop had to range towards third to track down the ball before firing late to first base.

"I don't do well in late in the count so I watch looking for the first good pitch to hit, then I was doing my best barreling down to first base," said Wilcox.

When Zay smashed the ball over the right fielder's head, Wilcox said she was focused on scoring.

"I was running full tilt and thinking 'don't stop, keep rolling,'" she said.

Zay said beating previously undefeated Delaware Military Academy "definitely felt really good, but honestly no matter what the team is, it's just amazing to win because it's the [semifinals]. It doesn't matter who it was."

She also doubled in the third inning and scored Smyrna's first run on a double steal to tie the game at 1-1. On the play, Lexi Moore was at first after a single, and Zay had advanced to third base. Moore took off to steal second, and when the Seahawks' catcher threw to second base, Zay raced home. Moore was safe at second and Zay slid safely across home plate.

"I thought they were going to pick it off with the second baseman and try to throw at me, so I hesitated at first, but once I saw it was through I was gone," Zay said. "I wanted to do as much as I could for my team especially with this being senior year and just be able to do everything I can and not have that be our last game."

Her run in the third inning tied the game after Delaware Military Academy had taken a 1-0 lead in the first on two singles and a sacrifice fly.

After allowing the run in the first, Smyrna pitcher Payton Dixon settled down and struck out two batters to end the inning. She only gave up three hits the rest of the way including a bunt single while striking out a total of six batters in the game.

Wilcox, Smyrna's catcher, said the team's preparation paid off as she and pitcher Dixon worked together throughout the game.

"We watched a lot of film so we'd know where to go with each batter, hitting where their weaknesses are, where they struggled the last time we played them, and Payton was hitting her spots," said Wilcox.

She said beating Delaware Military Academy which came into the game with a 20-0 record is "super exciting."

"We've worked really hard this last week preparing for them and gave it our all," Wilcox said.

Smyrna Head Coach Nicki Shirey said the defense was the key to the win, as the Eagles avenged a 7-2 regular-season loss to Delaware Military Academy.

"The girls practiced hard. First they had to let go from what happened in the regular season and learn from it. They took so much out of that first game and used it to prepare this week," said Shirey.

Among the key defensive plays were diving catches by left fielder Olyvia Smith and right fielder Madison Steele Shaw.

On offense, Shirey said Zay came through in the clutch for the Eagles.

"Laiken definitely had the big hits today," she said. "She was patient at the plate and waited for her pitches."

Shirey said Zay made her decision easy as the third base coach in charge of telling Wilcox to either stop at third or try to score in the bottom of the seventh.

When Zay ripped the pitch to the right field fence, "there was no doubt," Shirey said. "I knew I was bringing her home."

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY

The Eagles, now 18-2, will play Caravel Academy in the state championship game Saturday, May 25 at 1 p.m., at the Lower Sussex Little League Park, 34314 Pyle Center Road, a Frankford address, near Roxana.

Caravel, now 15-5, defeated Charter School of Wilmington 8-0 in the other semifinal game today.

The Eagles routed Caravel 10-0 earlier this season.