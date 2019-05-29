In a pitchers' duel, Joey Davis and the Jaguars prevailed 1-0 in eight innings Tuesday over Sussex Tech.

Appoquinimink survived a nine-strikeout, one-hit performance by the Sussex Tech starting pitcher, a lightning delay and extra innings Tuesday to advance to the semifinals of the state baseball tournament.

The Jaguars defeated Sussex Tech 1-0 in eight innings at Appoquinimink High School. A regulation high school baseball game is seven innings.

Appo pitcher Joey Davis had even more strikeouts than the Sussex Tech pitcher, fanning 11 batters and earning the win while scattering four hits.

Both teams had runners in scoring position in the fifth inning but couldn't push a run across the plate.

After a lightning delay, Mason Keene sparked Appo in the bottom half of the eighth by walking, stealing second and advancing to third when the ball was overthrown at second base.

After a strikeout, Lorenzo Carrier was walked intentionally.

Then Krew Bouldin drove a ball to left field for a single to score Keene and end the game with a walk-off 1-0 victory.

The Jags are now 20-0.

SEMIFINALS THURSDAY, MAY 30

Now the Jags are scheduled to play in the semifinals Thursday, May 30, at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington, home of the Blue Rocks minor league baseball team. The time hasn't been announced yet by the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Appo, the top-ranked team in the tournament, will face No. 12 Cape Henlopen (16-5). In the tournament, the Vikings defeated No. 21 Caesar Rodney 10-0, then No. 5 Milford 3-2, and No. 4 Dover 3-1 on Tuesday.

The championship game is scheduled for Saturday, June 1, also at Frawley Stadium at a time to be announced.

The other semifinal match-up is No. 6 Caravel vs. the winner of today's game between No. 2 Salesianum and No. 7 Wilmington Friends.