Drydene Performance Products will be the title sponsor of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup race at Dover International Speedway Oct. 6 and will give away a Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 if driver Corey LaJoie wins a stage.

NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie and Motor Racing Network’s Steve Post made a pit stop in Dover today to help with three announcements about race weekend at the Monster Mile Oct. 4-6.

First, Drydene Performance Products and Dover International Speedway have agreed to a multi-year partnership, and Drydene will be the title sponsor of the Monster Cup race at Dover Sunday, Oct. 6, the Drydene 400.

Second, Drydene is partnering with LaJoie’s team and will be the primary sponsor for LaJoie’s No. 32 Ford Mustang in the Dover race.

Finally, Drydene is sponsoring a sweepstakes for a fan to win a Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 if LaJoie wins a stage of the Oct. 6 Monster Cup race at Dover, courtesy of Hertrich Ford of Milford. To enter the contest, see the website Drydene400.com.

Drydene president Dave Klinger joined LaJoie, Post and Dover International Speedway president and CEO Mike Tatoian in front of the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza at the speedway.

“Drydene Performance Products is thrilled to announce the inaugural Drydene 400 and bringing Corey LaJoie onto Team Drydene,” said Klinger. “A partnership with the iconic track at Dover is a natural fit. Like Drydene, Dover International Speedway is part of American racing heritage.”

The speedway is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and the Drydene 400 Oct. 6 will be the 100th race in NASCAR’s top series at the track.

“We are excited to partner with another historic and performance-driven brand, Drydene Performance Products, for the Drydene 400,” said Tatoian. “We are looking forward to having Drydene as part of our Monster Mile family as we continue our track’s 50th anniversary celebration.”

LaJoie said he always enjoys racing at Dover, but the Oct. 6 event will be even more special.

“I’m going to do what I can to win, like I do every week, but there’s even more of an incentive to hopefully give someone a Shelby Mustang,” said LaJoie. “To pair up with Drydene here at Dover – I can’t wait.”

LaJoie has driven to victory lane at Dover in a K&N Pro Series East race and had two more top-five finishes at the Monster Mile in that series. In the Xfinity series at Dover, he finished in the top 10 once in two starts, and he’s raced in four Monster Energy events in Dover.

“Dover has always been on my list of favorite tracks. I’ve always done well here,” he said. “There are things I’ve learned over the course of my career that I can apply here this year.”

This is the first year LaJoie is running full-time in the Monster Energy series, but his racing roots run deep. His father, Randy LaJoie, was the 1996 and 1997 Xfinity series champion, and his grandfather, Don LaJoie, is in the New England Auto Racing Hall of Fame.

For race tickets or more information, see the website DoverSpeedway.com or call 1-800-441-RACE.