Two of the top teams in the Henlopen Conference Northern Division battled to a scoreless draw. See photos and a video with this story.

Smyrna and Dover battled to a 0-0 tie after overtime Thursday at Smyrna High.

Smyrna goalkeeper Brynn Rifino made 15 saves, while Dover goalkeeper Richana Brown stopped 2 shots. Meghan Shirey made a defensive save for the Eagles.

Dover outshot Smyrna 14-5 and held a 16-11 edge in penalty corners.

The Eagles are 5-0-1 heading into their home game against Delmar today, Oct. 1, at 4 p.m.

The Senators are 4-2-1 and will visit Caesar Rodney Thursday, Oct. 3 at 4 p.m.