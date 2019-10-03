Senators came out on top with a 3-2 win Thursday night.

Dover High School’s Senators added a victory to their now 8-1 record when they beat Smyrna’s Eagles at their home court Thursday, Oct. 3.

The first match went to Smyrna in a 25-13 win, but Dover came back to win the second match with a score of 25-14 and the third match with a score of 25-19.

Smyrna fought for the win in the fourth match and came out victorious with a score of 26-24.

The fifth match went to Dover in a 15-11 win, giving the Senators an overall 3-2 victory.

The stands were packed as fans rallied for both teams Thursday night, and the cheers on the Senators’ side exploded into celebration as the final buzzer went off.

Smyrna left the game with a 7-3 record, having played one more game than Dover. They take on Sussex Central next week at their home court, and Dover plays Middletown Monday, Oct. 7.