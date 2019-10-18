Eagles win fifth straight tonight on Homecoming,improving to 5-2 overall, 4-0 in the Henlopen Conference Northern Division. See the story, photos and a touchdown video with this story.

The Smyrna High School football team overcame an early threat by Milford tonight and then steamrolled the Bucaneers 42-0.

With their fifth win in a row, the Eagles improved to 5-2 overall and 4-0 in the Henlopen Conference Northern Division.

The Bucs came out swinging, though, recovering the opening onside kick near midfield and driving to the Eagles' 10-yard line. But on fourth-and-six, Smyrna's Espie Hart -- who was later crowned Homecoming king -- tackled the Milford runner for a loss.

Smyrna took over and scored on a 71-yard pass play from quarterback Aidan Sanchez to Devin Smith. The two-point conversion pass failed, but the Eagles led 6-0 with 7:36 left in the first quarter.

The Eagles' defense held the Bucs on three downs, and Milford punted -- a short kick out of bounds at Smyrna's 48-yard line.

On the next play, Sanchez connected with CJ Smith for a 52-yard catch-and-run touchdown. Wayne Knight ran for the two-point conversion for a 14-0 lead with 5:10 to play in the first quarter.

After Smyrna's defense forced another punt, the Eagles couldn't pick up a first down either, and Milford took over. As the first quarter ended, the Bucs faced another fourth down.

The first play of the second quarter was a punt by Milford, and the Eagles took over at their own 21-yard line. Smyrna used a mix of passes and runs along with a face mask penalty on the Bucs to move down the field. On the four-yard line, Sanchez faked a hand-off and ran for the score. The two-point conversion run by Knight was good, and the Eagles led 22-0 with 8:27 left in the half.

On Milford's next drive, the quarterback was shaken up after a big pass play to Smyrna's 34-yard line. Then the backup QB threw a deep pass that was intercepted by Smyrna's Thomas Smith at the Eagles' 11-yard line.

Three plays later, the Eagles struck again, on a short pass from Sanchez to CJ Smith who cut across the field to the home sideline and raced to the end zone for a 77-yard touchdown. Knight ran for the two-point conversion and a 30-0 advantage with 4:09 before the half.

Smyrna's defense clamped down again, forcing a punt, and the Eagles regained possession at their own 43 with 1:03 remaining in the second quarter.

Smyrna used quick passes to advance into Milford territory and then Sanchez threw to Makhi Jackson for a 15-yard TD with 14.6 seconds before halftime. The two-point try failed, but the Eagles led 36-0.

In the second half, a running clock was used because Smyrna was up by at lease 35 or points, so even after an incomplete pass or during a penalty, the clock was moving.

The Bucs started the third quarter by recovering an onside kick. They moved the ball into Smyrna territory with the help of some Eagle penalties including a pass interference call that nullified an apparent interception by Gavin Sembly. Milford advanced to Smyrna's 13-yard line as the third quarter ended.

At the start of the fourth, Smyrna's Thomas Smith intercepted a pass at the two-yard line and returned the ball 98 yards for a touchdown and a 42-0 lead. The two-point conversion failed.

The running clock continued in the fourth quarter, and the Eagles cruised to the win.

NEXT GAME

The Eagles travel to Caesar Rodney Friday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. The Riders are 3-4 after winning two in a row over Milford last week 34-7 and Cape Henlopen tonight 31-28.