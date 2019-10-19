Middletown beats Appo in final moments of the game Fright night,

Middletown Cavaliers beat crosstown rival Appoquinimink Jaguars 14-13 for the 11th straight year Oct. 18 at Cavalier Stadium.

The game was close until the final second when Middletown was able to hold Appo from winning in the final moments of the game.

Appo took the lead early when they got a touchdown during the first drive of the game, but Middletown answered back by the end of the first quarter to go up 8-7 after a successful two-point conversion. MHS held onto the one-point lead going into the second half.

Middletown is now 6-1 on the season, falling only to Hodgson who was there only loss during the regular season last year. The Cavaliers are ranked No. 2 in the state according to Max Preps.

Team leader stats were not available before publication.

MHS will have a conference away game against St. Georges Tech who is ranked No. 11 in the state Oct. 26 at noon. Appo will face conference opponent Mount Pleasant Oct. 26 at 10:30 a.m.