Smyrna High will be competing for its fifth straight Henlopen Conference volleyball title Saturday, Oct. 26 at noon at Woodbridge High School.

The Northern Division champion Eagles will take on Southern Division champ Indian River.

Smyrna and Cape Henlopen were tied atop the Northern Division standings with one loss each, but the Eagles defeated the Vikings during the regular season. Smyrna's loss was to Dover.

The Eagles finished the regular season 10-5 overall.

Indian River compiled a 13-2 overall record, including a 3-1 home win over the Eagles Oct. 15. Smyrna won the first game 25-20, but the Indians won the next three, 25-21, 25-16 and 25-21.

All tickets will be $5 at the door.