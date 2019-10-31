Smyrna won the girls race while Caesar Rodney took the boys title at the Kent County Cross Country Championships Tuesday. See the team standings and the top 25 individual runners in this story.

Smyrna won the girls title while Caesar Rodney raced to the boys title at the Kent County Cross Country Championships Tuesday at Brecknock Park, Camden.

Josephine Ledford from Lake Forest won the girls race in 19:00.6.

Blaise Moyer from Caesar Rodney finished first in the boys race in 16:18.0.

Girls team results

1. Smyrna, 40

2. Milford, 60

3. Caesar Rodney, 66

4. Lake Forest, 98

5. Polytech, 115

6. Dover, 136

Incomplete teams: Early College High School and First State Military Academy

Top 25 girls

1. Josephine Ledford, Lake Forest, 19:00.6

2. Keely Arndt, Caesar Rodney, 19:01.4

3. Faith Mitchell, Milford, 19:14.8

4. Sarah Larose, Smyrna, 19:29.6

5. Raegan Sebastianelli, Smyrna, 19:52.2

6. Kelly Barr, Smyrna, 20:01.3

7. Alyssa Young, Smyrna, 20:15.1

8. Alexandria Herber, Milford, 20:28.0

9. Brianna Thompson, Milford, 20:37.8

10. Brianna Riggi, Lake Forest, 20:45.4

11. Sydney Wissman, Caesar Rodney, 20:49.0

12. Ellie Yerkes, Polytech, 21:02.2

13. Sarah Cummings, Caesar Rodney, 21:18.9

14. Izzy Andaya, Caesar Rodney, 21:22.0

15. Madelynn Cool, Polytech, 21:30.3

16. Kylie Chargaris, Lake Forest, 21:32.7

17. Jorja Willey, Milford, 21:41.4

18. Mellisa Perez Rangel, Smyrna, 21:50.6

19. Diana Perez Rangel, Smyrna, 22:02.5

20. Kaylan Parker, Dover, 22:34.8

21. Taylor Mazanek, Dover, 22:35.4

22. Audrey Price, Smyrna, 22:40.6

23. Paige Thompson, Milford, 22:41.0

24. Haley Thompson, Milford, 22:42.4

25. Grace Aucoin, Polytech, 22:42.9

Boys team results

1. Caesar Rodney, 23

2. Polytech, 50

3. Milford, 107

4. Smyrna, 110

5. Dover, 112

6. Lake Forest, 141

7. First State Military Academy, 197

Incomplete team: Early College High School

Top 25 boys

1. Blaise Moyer, Caesar Rodney, 16:18.0

2. Jake Bole, Caesar Rodney, 16:26.2

3. Kenneth Guy, Polytech, 16:28.4

4. Matt Gatune, Polytech, 16:44.6

5. Justin Green, Caesar Rodney, 16:56.1

6. Ben Dawson, Caesar Rodney, 17:08.1

7. Stephen Culver, Lake Forest, 17:12.6

8. Nathanael Guy, Dover, 17:14.3

9. Liam Bush, Caesar Rodney, 17:29.1

10. Andrew Garza, Polytech, 17:29.4

11. Jack Fisher, Polytech, 17:30.5

12. Dale Ostermann, Milford, 17:32.9

13. Conor Sylvester, Milford, 17:33.7

14. Connor Wilson, Smyrna, 17:34.0

15. Conor Craig, Caesar Rodney, 17:36.4

16. Cam Cataldi, Caesar Rodney, 17:49.1

17. Gil Hoffman, Caesar Rodney, 17:50.4

18. Julian Jones, Caesar Rodney, 17:50.4

19. Auden Jones, Smyrna, 17:53.3

20. Joshua Flanagan, First State Military, 17:56.4

21. Rick Johnson, Dover, 18:03.8

22. Griffin Raber, Caesar Rodney, 18:05.8

23. Brett Mathis, Smyrna, 18:08.1

24. Landon Lewicki, Dover, 18:14.9

25. Jonathan Moorman, Caesar Rodney, 18:17.8