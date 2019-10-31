The Quakers won 3-2 to advance to the second round Saturday, Nov. 2 against Cape Henlopen at Newark Charter School at 7 p.m.

Wilmington Friends defeated Smyrna 3-2 in the first round of the state volleyball tournament tonight at Smyrna High.

Both teams entered the tournament with 10-6 records.

The ninth-seeded Eagles were playing without senior Jennifer Sloven who was injured, but they won the first game 25-17.

The Quakers, seeded 24th, bounced back to take game two 25-18.

Smyrna won the third game 25-22 to go up 2-1.

Then Friends cruised to a 25-14 win in game four.

The fifth and final game is played to 15 points, but you have to win by two.

Smyrna jumped out to a 2-0 lead and stayed in front, increasing the advantage to 7-4 before Friends came back to tie the game 8-8.

The Eagles surged in front 10-8, but Friends responded to tie the game 10-10.

Smyrna won the next point, but then Friends reeled off five in a row for a 15-11 victory.

The Quakers advance to the second round of the tournament Saturday, Nov. 2 against eighth-seeded Cape Henlopen at Newark Charter School at 7 p.m.