The Smyrna High School field hockey team finished the regular season 9-5-1 and qualified for the DIAA Division 1 state tournament as the seventh seed out of eight teams.

The Eagles are scheduled to play No. 2 Padua (12-3) at Delaware Military Academy in Wilmington Thursday, Nov. 7 at 4 p.m.

If the Eagles advance, they’ll face the winner of the quarterfinal game between No. 3 Concord (13-2) and No. 6 Dover (9-4-2) Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the University of Delaware’s Rullo Stadium at a time to be announced.

The championship is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 15 at Rullo Stadium at a time to be announced.

The other two quarterfinal games are:

No. 1 Cape Henlopen (14-1) vs. No. 8 (10-4-1) Charter School of Wilmington,

No. 4 Polytech (10-4-1) vs. No. 5 Mt. Pleasant (12-2-1).

Tickets are $5 for the quarterfinals, $6 for the semifinals and $7 for the championship and will be available at the game site starting one hour before game time.