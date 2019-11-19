Smyrna Police Athletic League basketball is for boys and girls ages 8-16

Registration is open for the Smyrna Police Athletic League's winter basketball program for boys and girls ages 8-16.

Sign-ups will be held at the JBM School Gymnasium lobby at 20 W. Frazier St., Smyrna, at the following times:

Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 5-7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25 from 5-7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30 from 1-3 p.m.

All sign-ups must be completed during these times.

The fee is $50 for one child and $25 for each additional child of the same household. Payment should be presented by check or money order to "Smyrna PAL."

All other questions about the program should be directed to PAL coordinators Trina May and Warren May by email at Smyrnapal@gmail.com.

Coaches needed

The Smyrna Police Athletic League is looking for volunteer coaches for the basketball season. Coaches are expected to attend one game per week and hold one practice per week.

Adults with an interest in working with children and helping the community should email Trina May or Warren May at Smyrnapal@gmail.com.

Sponsorship opportunities

Smyrna PAL is seeking local businesses to become team sponsors who have an interest in supporting children in the community. The sponsorship per team is $200, and the costs will go to buy T-shirts/uniforms for the players.

The name of the business or organization and/or the logo will appear on the team shirts.

PAL coordinators Trina May and Warren May said this is a great way to support local youth sports and also increase your name recognition in the community.

For information, email Smyrnapal@gmail.com.