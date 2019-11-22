Game was tied 20-20 early in the fourth quarter before a flurry of scoring and a turnover helped Middletown pull away for a 48-28 win tonight

The Smyrna High School football team lost in the semifinals of the DIAA Division 1 state tournament tonight at Middletown 48-28, but the old cliché about the game being closer than the score indicates is actually true.

Middletown took a 7-0 lead with 1:08 left in the first quarter, but Smyrna answered less than a minute later.

Quarterback Aidan Sanchez connected with Devin DeMoe on a 47-yard pass play, and then Wayne Knight ran for a seven-yard touchdown with 14.1 seconds left in the first quarter.

Middletown stopped the two-point conversion run to hang on to a 7-6 lead.

The Cavaliers scored with 9:54 left in the second quarter to go up 14-6 and extended the lead to 20-6 with 5:47 left in the half.

The Eagles responded with a touchdown and two-point conversion to cut the lead to 20-14 at halftime.

Smyrna tied the game 20-20 in the third quarter on Wayne Knight's 14-yard touchdown run.

In the wild fourth quarter, Middletown scored on a three-yard run with 7:55 left in the third quarter for a 26-20 edge, and scored again just over a minute later with the two-point conversion to go up 34-20.

But Smyrna's Devin Smith returned the kickoff for a touchdown, and Knight passed to Espie Hart for the two-point conversion to cut the lead to 34-28 with 6:29 left in the game.

The Cavaliers struck seconds later on a 49-yard pass play for a 41-28 advantage.

Then Middletown scooped up a Smyrna fumble and returned the ball for a touchdown for the final 48-28 score.

The Eagles finish the season 9-3, beginning and ending with losses to the Cavaliers.

Middletown advances to the Division 1 championship to face the winner of Saturday's semifinal between top-seeded Hodgson and fourth-seeded Sussex Central.