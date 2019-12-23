Darryl “Debo” Williams was the 2019 Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year

Surrounded by his family, friends, coaches and teammates at Smyrna High School Dec. 18, senior linebacker Darryl “Debo” Williams signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Delaware.

The 2019 Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year set the school record for tackles in a season with 151, breaking his own mark of 128 during his sophomore season.

At the University of Delaware, he will join former Smyrna High teammates, quarterback Nolan Henderson and running back Will Knight, playing for head coach Danny Rocco.

Williams was the only player from Delaware among 11 who committed to the Blue Hens on the first day of the early signing period.

“I’m really excited about this group of student-athletes that signed with us today,” said Rocco. “This is an extremely talented group that not only has had success on the football field, but off the field as well. It’s a group that is filled with student-athletes that will have an opportunity to make an immediate impact on our program, and I’m excited for their future with us here at Delaware.”

Smyrna head coach Mike Judy, after this season’s win over Sussex Tech, said Williams anchored Smyrna’s defense, leads by example and is “one of the best players I’ve ever had in my 20 years of coaching.”

Williams is listed by the University of Delaware at 6-0, 220 pounds.

Here’s a look at the rest of the incoming class:

Deven Bollinger, quarterback, 6-5, 212 pounds, from New Tripoli, Pennsylvania,

Fintan Brose, defensive lineman, 6-2, 290 pounds, from Irwin, Pennsylvania,

Jack Hall, defensive lineman, 6-2, 280 pounds, from Midlothian, Virginia,

RJ Macnamara, linebacker, 6-2, 222 pounds, from Lansdale, Pennsylvania,

Andrew Miklos, tight end, 6-4, 235 pounds, from Maheim, Pennsylvania,

Micah Pr’out, defensive back, 6-0, 160 pounds, from Waldorf, Maryland,

Patrick Shupp, offensive lineman, 6-3, 325 pounds, from Easton, Pennsylvania,

Dillon Trainer, linebacker, 6-1, 225 pounds, from Philadelphia,

Nic Ware, defensive back, 6-0, 190 pounds, from Montgomery Village, Maryland,

Marcus Yarns, running back, 5-11, 185 pounds, from Salisbury, Maryland.