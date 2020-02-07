Teams from throughout the state competing in games in Milford, Bridgeville and Glasgow

The Capital Classic Middle School Basketball Tournament, now in its 15th year, features 33 boys and girls teams from 14 school districts throughout the state.

Games tip off Friday, Feb. 7 at 3:30 p.m. at Woodbridge Middle School in Bridgeville and end with the championships at Milford Central Academy/High School Saturday, Feb. 15 and Sunday, Feb. 16.

Eight undefeated teams, as of Jan. 29, are playing in the event: Dover Central Middle girls, Gunning Bedford girls, Shue-Medill girls, Edison girls, Holy Cross girls, Milford boys, Woodbridge boys and Edison boys.

Former players in the Capital Classic have gone on to be stars in high school and college including Benijah Laney, Corey Crawford, Anthony Myles, Eric Laster, Juwan Gray and Anthony “Champ” Mosely.

Presented by Gannett publications including Sussex Living, Milford Beacon, Dover Post, Smyrna/Clayton Sun-Times, Middletown Transcript and Hockessin Community News, the tournament consists of four different brackets for both the boys and girls.

•Friday, Feb. 7 at Woodbridge Middle School

Gunning Bedford girls (3-0) vs. W.T. Chipman girls (7-3), 3:30 p.m.

Gunning Bedford boys (1-2) vs. Chipman boys (7-2) at 4:45 p.m.

Postlethwait girls (6-3) vs. Woodbridge girls (6-3), 6 p.m.

Postlethwait boys (8-1) vs. Woodbridge boys (9-0), 7:15 p.m.

•Monday, Feb. 10 at Woodbridge Middle School

Fifer girls (2-8) vs. Holy Cross girls (3-0), 3:30 p.m.

Selbyville boys (3-5) vs. Holy Cross boys, 4:45 p.m.

Selbyville girls (7-2) vs. Dover girls (8-0), 6 p.m.

•Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Woodbridge Middle School

Beacon girls (7-2) vs. Millsboro girls (6-3), 3:30 p.m.

Gauger-Cobb boys (3-1) vs. Beacon boys (7-2), 4:45 p.m.

Gauger-Cobb girls (2-2) vs. Mariner girls (5-3), 6 p.m.

Fifer boys (5-5) vs. Mariner boys (6-2), 7:15 p.m.

•Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Glasgow High School

Providence Creek Academy girls (1-7) vs. Kirk girls (2-1), 3:30 p.m.

Providence Creek boys (0-8) vs. Kirk boys (1-2) 4:45 p.m.

Thomas Edison Charter School girls (3-0) vs. Shue-Medill girls (6-0), 6 p.m.

Edison boys (4-0) vs. Shue-Medill boys (3-2), 7:15 p.m.

•Friday, Feb. 14 at Milford Central Academy/High School

Loser of the girls PCA/Kirk game vs. loser of the girls Holy Cross/Fifer game, 5 p.m.

Winner of the Holy Cross/Fifer game vs. Milford girls (4-4), 6:30 p.m.

Dover Central boys (7-2) vs. Milford boys (9-0), 8 p.m.

•Saturday, Feb. 15 and Sunday, Feb. 16 at Milford Central Academy/High School

Each day, games begin at 9 a.m., with four third-place contests followed by four championship games. The last contest starts at 7:30 p.m.