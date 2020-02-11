First round for Division 1 and 2 Wednesday at higher seeds. Semifinals and finals for both divisions Saturday at Smyrna High.

Smyrna and Caravel are the top seeds in the state dual-meet wrestling tournaments which begin Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Eight teams in both Division 1 and Division 2 will square off in first-round matches at the higher seeds.

The semifinals and finals will be Saturday, Feb. 15 at Smyrna High School, 500 Duck Creek Parkway, Smyrna.

Here is the tournament schedule:

FIRST ROUND, Feb. 12

Division 1

#1 Smyrna (12-2) hosts #8 William Penn (11-5), 7 p.m.

#2 Milford (20-1) hosts #7 Sussex Tech (10-6), 7 p.m.

#3 Salesianum (8-2) hosts #6 Caesar Rodney (6-6), 7 p.m.

#4 Sussex Central (8-3) hosts #5 Cape Henlopen (17-4), 7 p.m.

Division 2

#1 Caravel (9-3) hosts #8 McKean (7-8), 7 p.m.

#2 Woodbridge (11-5) hosts #7 Archmere (9-7), 7 p.m.

#3 Laurel (11-6) hosts #6 Lake Forest (8-9), 7 p.m.

#4 Del. Military Academy (5-3) hosts #5 Indian River (12-4), 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS, Feb. 15, Smyrna High School, 4 p.m.

Division 1

Winner of Smyrna-William Penn vs. winner of Sussex Central-Cape Henlopen.

Winner of Milford-Sussex Tech vs. winner of Salesianum-Caesar Rodney.

Division 2

Winner of Caravel-McKean vs. winner of Del. Military Academy vs. Indian River.

Winner of Woodbridge-Archmere vs. winner of Laurel-Lake Forest.

FINALS, Feb. 15, Smyrna High School, 6 p.m.

Division 1 -- The two semifinals winners.

Division 2 -- The two semifinals winners.