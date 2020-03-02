The Eagles, seeded 15th in tournament, take on #18 St. Andrew's at Smyrna High

After a 15-5 regular season, the Smyrna High School boys basketball team was seeded 15th out of 24 teams in the state tournament.

Smyrna is scheduled to host #18 St. Andrew’s (14-6) in the first round Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. Smyrna didn’t play St. Andrew’s in the regular season.

If the Eagles win in the first round, they are scheduled to play at #2 William Penn (17-3) in round two Thursday, March 5. The Eagles lost to William Penn by two points, 47-45, on the road Feb. 18.

The top seed in the tournament is defending state champion Sanford (17-3). After William Penn, Dover (18-2) is the third seed and Laurel (18-2) is #4.