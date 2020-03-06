No. 5 Appoquinimink Jaguars will play No. 13 Caesar Rodney Saturday night.

The Appoquinimink Jaguars boys beat Caravel 76-57 March 5 to advance to the DIAA quarterfinals.

Senior DJ Earl, senior Kamal Yellowdy and junior Lorenzo Carrier led the team in the second round playoff game, head coach Tom Clarence said. Earl had 24 points and five assists; Yellowdy had 19 points and six rebounds; and Carrier had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

No. 5 Appo will play No. 13 Caesar Rodney March 7 at 6 p.m. at Appoquinimink High School. If the Jaguars win Saturday, they will play the winner of No. 1 Sanford versus No. 8 Delmarva Christian in the semifinals March 12.