The Middletown Cavaliers and St. Andrew's Saints played in the second round of the DIAA state tournament March 5. Cavaliers lost to Salesianum, and St. Andrew's beat William Penn.

No. 11 Middletown fell to No. 6 Salesianum 39-66. Salesianum will play at Dover in the quarterfinals, 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7.

As the away team and underdog, No. 18 St. Andrew's upset No. 2 William Penn 54-42. The Saints will get home court advantage at Middletown High School in the quarterfinals against No. 23 Dickinson Saturday.

Both teams came off first round victories March 3. Middletown defeated Lake Forest 71-56 and St. Andrew's beat Smyrna 66-57.

For more, see https://www.delawareonline.com/story/sports/high-school/2020/03/06/diaa-boys-basketball-roundup-st-andrews-scores-second-round-shocker/4960681002/, which is for delawareonline subscribers.