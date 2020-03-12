DIAA cancels all boys and girls semifinal and championship games. Final Four trophy given to all finalists.

Update:

In response to Governor Carney’s Declaration of a State of Emergency, the DIAA Basketball Championship games have been canceled.

Each Unified finalist will be named a co-champion. The remaining four schools in both the girls and boys championships each will receive a Final Four trophy, and no champion will be declared.

For those who already purchased pre-sale tickets through a school, contact the school for a refund.

Previous story:

The Appoquinimink boys basketball state semifinal game against Sanford has been posted to Friday.

All boys and girls state semifinals scheduled for Thursday have been moved to allow time for the host sites to make the necessary adjustments, according to an announcement from the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association. Times will be announced after consultation with each sport committee.

The DIAA Board of Directors voted Thursday to approve modifications championships as a precautionary measure in response to the national rise in Coronavirus cases.

The boys and girls championships are still scheduled for Saturday, March 14.

For more information regarding DIAA Championships, visit doe.k12.de.us or follow DIAA on Twitter @DIAA_Delaware; Instagram @diaa_de; and Facebook DelawareInterscholasticAthleticAssociation for the latest updates. For more information, email diaa@doe.k12.de.us.

The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Directors voted today to approve modifications to the DIAA State Basketball Championships as a precautionary measure in response to the national rise in Coronavirus cases.

The Boys and Girls State Basketball semi-finals scheduled for tonight have been postponed to allow time for the host sites to make the necessary adjustments. All semi-final games have been moved to Friday. Times will be announced after consultation with each sport committee.

The Unified championship will be Friday at Caesar Rodney High School. The game time will be announced once details are finalized.

The Boys and Girls Championships still are scheduled to be played on Saturday, March 14.

Media

Members of the media will not be eligible to attend and will be provided a link to watch the contests online.

The Coronavirus’ impact on school communities continues to be fluid. Please be alert for additional modifications. For the latest Delaware Coronavirus news and resources, see the Delaware Division of Public Health’s website (de.gov/coronavirus).

For more information regarding DIAA Championships, visit DIAA or follow DIAA on Twitter (@DIAA_Delaware); Instagram (diaa_de) and Facebook (DelawareInterscholasticAthleticAssociation) for the latest updates. For more information, email diaa@doe.k12.de.us.