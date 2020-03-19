Before the tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus, the Hornets took on the Bears in the quarterfinals

The Delaware State University women's basketball team was edged by Morgan State University 64-63 in the quarterfinals of the Mid-East Athletic Conference Tournament March 12.

After the quarterfinals, the tournament at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia was canceled because of the coronavirus and so no champion was crowned.

The lady Hornets came in to the game as the #6 seed, playing against the #3 lady Bears. Delaware State finished the season with a 12-18 overall record, and a 8-9 conference record.

Against Morgan State, the Hornets were led by senior graduate student Tierra Floyd with 13 points and nine rebounds. Three other DSU players scored in double figures. Senior Lanayjha Ashe scored 12. Junior Janasia Law had 11 points, and junior DeMaurea Moore scored 10 points.

Morgan State was led by junior Dahnye Redd with a game high 24 points. Senior Chelsea Mitchell recorded her 14th double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Delaware State trailed at the end of the first quarter, 15-17. In the second quarter the Hornets kept pace with the Bears, outscoring them by two points, 13-11. The two teams went in to halftime tied at 28-28.

In the closely-matched game, the teams were tied six times in the first half. The game featured 10 ties, and 10 lead changes.

DSU outscored MSU in the third quarter, 19-16, and led 47-44.

In the dramatic fourth quarter, MSU scored 20 points, coming away with the one point victory, compared to 16 points for DSU.

The Hornets led by five points, 51-46, with just under 9 minutes to go. With 51 seconds left, the score was tied 61-61. A thee-point play by Mitchell with 42 seconds left proved to be the difference.

On the final possession, a crucial charge call was made against the Hornets, as Sharajah Collins, the team's leading scorer, was driving to the basket hoping to score, with under two seconds to go. Morgan State was then able to run out the clock.

Game statistics revealed closeness in most categories. MSU won the rebound category 44-40.

The teams met for the third time this season, each winning at home.