The fall sport will begin in 2021.

Delaware State University is pioneering NCAA women’s triathlon.

The first in the state, it will become the university’s 19th varsity sport and 13th women’s athletic program. The university will become the first in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and second Historically Black College and University to sponsor women’s triathlon.

Director of Athletics D. Scott Gines said the university has a successful history of launching new women’s sports. “Women’s triathlon is comprised of three lifetime sports. We have an ideal climate and location. We’re surrounded by ideal training sites, trails, facilities and personnel, and I am confident that potential high-achieving student-athletes in Delaware and our surrounding states will be drawn to this championship program,” he said.

Rocky Harris, USA Triathlon CEO, said the organization is proud to recognize Delaware State.

“Fostering diversity in the U.S. multisport community is a long-term process — but working with HBCUs to create avenues for young African-American women to compete has been key to our efforts,” Harris said. “We are eager to witness the talent and competition that DSU’s inaugural team will bring to the women’s collegiate triathlon movement as our eighth Division I program.”

The launch is made possible through a grant from the USA Triathlon Foundation. Women's triathlon is a fall sport, and the season has three regional qualifiers followed by a national championship.

Women’s triathlon is the first new sport at Delaware State since the addition of women’s lacrosse and women’s golf in 2013.