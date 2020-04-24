Lights will be on at 8 p.m. tonight

The fate of spring sports may be uncertain, but the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association is trying to bring some light and hope to student athletes across the state.

The association is asking all outdoor sports fields to turn on their stadium lights Friday, April 24 at 8 p.m. for 20 minutes and 20 seconds as a sign of support for student athletes.

It is meant to especially honor high school seniors, the Class of 2020, who have had their final seasons impacted by the pandemic.

DIAA Executive Director Donna Polk said she is excited about “DIAA Friday Night Lights” and looks forward to seeing the ways student athletes will be recognized by member schools.

"We thank all school superintendents, head of schools, principals and athletic directors for their support to make this recognition night happen for students and student-athletes throughout the state," she said.

Everyone should avoid gathering at the schools. Instead Polk recommended community members visit their schools’ social media pages or @DIAA_Delaware on Twitter and @DelawareInterscholasticAthleticAssociation on Facebook to capture moments from the evening.

Schools can share posts on social media using the hashtags #BeALight #DIAATogether #MyReasonWhy.