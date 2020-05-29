Carrier has committed to play college baseball at Florida's University of Miami

Appoquinimink High School senior Lorenzo Carrier Jr. was named Delaware’s Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year.

The award, established in 1985, recognizes the nation’s most outstanding high school players for their athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character.

Carrier has committed to play college baseball at Florida’s University of Miami but is keeping his options open for the draft. He has been selected to play in the Area Code Baseball Games — a five-day showcase for top prospects from around the country — in August.