Schedule for Delaware State Fair's final day Saturday, Aug. 1

Melt-in-your mouth carnival food, a rainbow of swirling lights and the sounds of farm animals mixing with the excited chatter of a summer night. As the tradition continues this year, but with masks and social distancing, we compiled a few things you might want to know.

General precautions

In its new health and safety policy, the Delaware State Fair asks people to stay home if within the past 14 days they have tested positive for coronavirus, have been tested and are waiting on results, have been in contact with someone who was infected or have had any of the symptoms.

Everyone should evaluate his or her own risk before coming to the fair and know that there is a risk of becoming infected simply by being in public, the policy reads.

Face coverings are required to enter the fairgrounds and to ride the shuttles. People can remove face coverings when sitting down six feet from other people and eating or drinking. They are recommended everywhere it is difficult to social distance and are required at all entertainment shows and indoors.

Markers will help people stay six feet apart while waiting in lines, and staff members called “distancing ambassadors” will monitor this.

Hand sanitizer and hand washing stations will be around the fairgrounds. The fair will increase cleaning and disinfecting of common areas. There will no longer be self-service dining areas to get condiments, napkins or cutlery.

Getting there

The fairgrounds are just south of Harrington on southbound Route 13. The address is 18500 S. DuPont Highway Harrington, DE 19952.

Hours and prices including free hours for gate admission

The fair is open at 8 a.m. and close at 11 p.m.

The price for entering the fairgrounds depends on the time people pass through the gates. People can buy one-day tickets for a specific time frame on the website. There is a 50-cent online fee.

►8-11 a.m.: Free, no ticket needed;

►11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Discounted, $4.50 for ages 13 and up; $2 for ages 6-12; Free for ages 5 and under;

►4 p.m. to close: Full price, $9 for ages 13 and up; $4 for ages 6-12; Free for ages 5 and under.

Tickets are available at the gate, but online ticket-holders will likely get through quicker.

For group tickets, call the Box Office at 302-398-5020. Groups of 20 or more can save $2 off each adult ticket.

Parking

Parking is free, unless someone wants to reserve a VIP spot. To reserve a parking spot for a single day, passes are $20 with a $1 online fee. These spots are close to the front gate and make for a quicker exit onto Route 13.

While VIP spots are often quickly sold out, the cancellation of the fair’s big concerts means there are still some left, said Danny Aguilar, assistant general manager and director of marketing for the Delaware State Fair.

Rides

Carnival rides open at 1 p.m. Opening and closing times could depend on weather and extreme heat.

An unlimited ride pass is $25.

Plan ahead

While the large venue concerts have been canceled, there are still many activities and shows on the fairgrounds.

Aguilar recommended people reserve seats online for the Circus Hollywood, Disc-Connected K-9’s, Hollywood Racing Pigs and the Camel Show. There is no cost for this reservation, and it will help people avoid waiting in lines and ensure a seat in shows that may limit attendees due to social distancing.

Most of the shows have been shortened slightly to allow for multiple performances throughout the day, hopefully resulting in smaller crowds at any one show to help with social distancing.

For more, visit https://delawarestatefair.com.

Schedule for Saturday, Aug. 1

8 a.m.-11 p.m., Gates open

9 a.m.-9 p.m., 4-H and FFA exhibits open, Centre Ice Rink

9 a.m.-9 p.m., Dover Building exhibits open

9 a.m.-12 p.m., Women’s & Youth Horseshoe Pitching Contests, Quillen Arena

9 a.m.-4 p.m., Young Farmers & Ranchers Antique Tractor Pull, Quillen Arena

9 a.m.-10 p.m., Carousel organ, Main Gate

9:30-11:30 a.m., Chocolate Temptation Competition, Exhibit Hall

10 a.m.-8 p.m., Department of Agriculture Commodities Building opens

10 a.m.-8 p.m., Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Building opens

11 a.m.-4 p.m., Hockey shootout, Centre Ice Rink

11 a.m.-10 p.m., Exhibit Hall opens

11-11:30 a.m., T-Rex meet and greet, FMC Machinery Lot

11 a.m.-10 p.m., Prehistoric Dinosaur Adventures, FMC Machinery Lot

11-11:30 a.m., Disc-Connected K-9’s, FMC Machinery Lot

11 a.m.-11 p.m., Marketplace Tent opens

11 a.m.-3 p.m., Meat Goat Breed Show, New Castle Building

11 a.m.-9 p.m., Giraffic Menagerie, Sponsor Court

12-8 p.m., Delaware Building exhibits open

12-12:30 p.m., Roberto the Magnificent, roaming the fairgrounds

12-1 p.m., Circus Hollywood, Sponsor Court

12-11 p.m., The Roost opens

1-11 p.m., Wade Shows, rides and games, Midway

1-5 p.m., Men’s Horseshoe Pitching Finals, Quillen Arena

1:30-2 p.m., Disc-Connected K-9’s, FMC Machinery Lot

1:30-2 p.m., Roberto the Magnificent, roaming the fairgrounds

1:30-2 p.m., Hollywood Racing Pigs, Sponsor Court

2-2:30 p.m., T-Rex meet and greet, FMC Machinery Lot

2-2:30 p.m., Adam Calvert, singer-songwriter, Plaza

3-5 p.m., Youth Poultry Showmanship, Delmarva Building

3-3:30 p.m., Vocal Trash, Plaza

3-3:30 p.m., Roberto the Magnificent, roaming the fairgrounds

3-3:30 p.m., Camel Show, Sponsor Court

4-4:30 p.m., T-Rex meet and greet, FMC Machinery Lot

4-4:30 p.m., Disc-Connected K-9’s, FMC Machinery Lot

4-4:30 p.m., Adam Calvert, singer-songwriter, Plaza

4-4:30 p.m., Hollywood Racing Pigs, Sponsor Court

4:30-5 p.m., Roberto the Magnificent, roaming the fairgrounds

5-8 p.m., Hockey Shoot Out, Centre Ice Rink

5-5:30 p.m., Vocal Trash, Plaza

5-6 p.m., Circus Hollywood, Sponsor Court

5:30-6 p.m., T-Rex meet and greet, FMC Machinery Lot

6-6:30 p.m., Adam Calvert, singer-songwriter, Plaza

6-6:30 p.m., Roberto the Magnificent, roaming the fairgrounds

6:30-7 p.m., Camel Show, Sponsor Court

7-7:30 p.m., Disc-Connected K-9’s, FMC Machinery Lot

7-7:30 p.m., Vocal Trash, Plaza

7:30-8 p.m., Hollywood Racing Pigs, Sponsor Court

8-8:30 p.m., T-Rex meet and greet, FMC Machinery Lot

8-8:30 p.m., Adam Calvert, singer-songwriter, Plaza

8:30-9:30 p.m., Circus Hollywood, Sponsor Court

Dusk, Fireworks

9-9:30 p.m., Vocal Trash, Plaza