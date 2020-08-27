Play Life, Live Games column: DC FanDome reveals new games in Bat-universe

Dusty Ricketts

With the ongoing coronavirus shutting down large conventions like Comic-Com , companies are finding new ways to let users know about their upcoming projects with online fanfests being one of the more popular.

Last week, it was DC Comics turn to host their own online convention with DC FanDome. While most of the big announcements dealt with their upcoming movies, including giving us the first trailer for "The Batman" starring Robert Pattinson as a younger version of the Dark Knight than we've ever seen on the big screen, the event did feature some big video game reveals as well.

First up, after weeks of releases of vague teasers online, WB Montreal showed off the first trailer and released seven minutes of gameplay for their next title, "Gotham Knights."

The trailer starts with Batman's allies, Nightwing (the original Robin), Batgirl, the Red Hood (the second Robin, Jason Todd) and the current Robin (Tim Drake), receiving an automatic encoded message informing them that Batman has died and with the Gotham Police Department falling into corruption following the death of Commissioner Gordon, it will fall on them to keep Gotham and its people safe.

The game, which is expected to release next year on PC, PlayStation s 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X , will be playable solo by yourself or others can join your game online for some cooperative multiplayer. The game will be partly based on the very popular Court of Owls storyline from several years ago where it's revealed that there's a secret criminal society that's been operating in the shadows of Gotham City for decades.

Gameplay wise, " Gotham Knights " looks like it will be very similar to the "Batman: Arkham" series. In fact, when I watched the reveal trailer, I just assumed the game was a direct sequel to "Batman: Arkham Knight" from 2015, which also ended with the death of Bruce Wayne/Batman. Instead, this is going to be an original story not connected to the Arkham universe at all.

But that doesn't mean the Arkham series is over. Just a couple of hours after "Gotham Knights" was shown off, Rocksteady Studios released the first trailer the next game in the Arkham universe, "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League."

While "Gotham Knights" looks good, this is the game I am really excited about. Brainiac has invaded Metropolis and has the Justice League under some kind of mind control. So it will be up to the Suicide Squad to stop the League and Brainiac.

The game will feature Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark as playable characters and like "Gotham Knights" will be playable offline in single player mode or with up to three other people controlling the other members of the squad.

" Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League " is a little further out, scheduled for release in 2022 on the PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X. Rocksteady went from virtual obscurity in the video game industry to critical darlings for creating the three main entries in the "Batman: Arkham" series, three of the best comic book-inspired video games ever made.

