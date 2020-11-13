Inspiration from Neil Diamond helps musician Sol Knopf shine during pandemic with new album

Singer-songwriter Sol Knopf said his latest triumph was created during what’s been a difficult time for performing artists with the coronavirus restrictions.

The audience at the Smyrna Opera House can join in the celebration of that creation, his new album, "Solitary Man," during the album-release party and concert Friday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

“In mid-March, along with millions of people across the world, I was suddenly out of work due to the Covid-19 quarantine. It was a scary and uncertain time,” Knopf said. “After a few weeks of worry, I decided to embrace this free time, and focus on creating.”

With permission from the Smyrna Opera House staff, he moved his recording gear onto the stage and began to record a tribute to one of his musical inspirations, Neil Diamond.

Knopf described the creative process:

“‘Solitary Man’ is the culmination of many hours on that stage by myself, learning all of the guitar, bass, piano and percussion parts to 10 of my favorite Neil Diamond songs, and then recording them, one by one, late into the night. So I played all of the melodic instruments on the album and then my good buddy from Mike Hines and the Look, Dave Simmons, brought his drums over and we recorded him on several songs. Not long after that, I called my talented friend Marcia Ramirez in Nashville to sing a couple background vocal tracks for me. Marcia has toured with Patty Loveless, Pam Tillis, Rodney Crowell and most recently Christopher Cross as their backup vocalist. She's amazing and a dear friend. And then my buddy Knappy Laurent mixed and mastered the album.”

From start to finish, the album took about seven months to finish. Pouring himself into the project led to a proud accomplishment during the setback of the pandemic.

“The whole ‘Solitary Man’ experience was a healing and joyful experience,” Knopf said. “A labor of love I will never forget.”

What can the audience expect at the album release party?

Knopf will be joined on stage by Dave Simmons on drums, Mike Fletcher on bass, Billy Neill on guitar and Andrew Domingue on keyboards. They plan to perform two sets, a total of 18 of their favorite Neil Diamond songs.

“Our friend Knappy Laurent, who mixed and mastered the album, will be projecting some visuals behind us on stage, which should make it look really cool, as we pay tribute to Neil's career,” said Knopf. “I'm hoping for it to be a joyful and emotional experience for everyone as we celebrate these amazing songs.”

Knopf said he loves performing at the Smyrna Opera House.

“It's such a beautiful and intimate theatre and it's close enough for our family and friends to come and enjoy the show,” he said.

Born and raised in Dover, Knopf has been working as a profession musician for about 38 years.

“After two years of college and some serious consideration for going into the insurance business with my father, I ultimately decided that music's call to me was too strong to deny," he said. "I chose, in 1983, to become a full-time musician.”

He now lives in the Smyrna area with his wife, Toni.

IF YOU GO

WHAT Album-release party and concert by Sol Knopf

WHEN Friday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE Smyrna Opera House, 7 W. South St., Friday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

TICKETS $20 for general admission, $18 for senior citizens 65 and over and military personnel, $16 for Opera House members and $10 for children 12 and under. See the website smyrnaoperahouse.org or call 653-4236 Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS The Opera House will be taking the following measures to ensure the safety of patrons:

• Limiting sales to 125 tickets to adhere to social distancing;

• Requiring masks;

• Taking patrons’ temperatures before entering;

• Sanitation stations positioned throughout the building;

• Increased cleaning/sanitation of the bathrooms;

• Distanced seating. Groups that come together will be seated together, but will be distanced from other groups.