Holly’s Club of Smyrna holding Spring Fling auction on Facebook

Delaware News Desk

The Holly’s Club of Smyrna will be celebrating 37 years of community service during the 37th Spring Fling with an online silent auction through Saturday, May 22.

Join the Facebook event 2021 Holly’s Club Spring Fling~ Silent Auction to participate.

This year’s primary Spring Fling beneficiary will be the Fresh Start Resource Center of Smyrna as well as The Holly’s Community and Scholarship Funds.

Fresh Start Resource Center of Smyrna is a non-profit organization with a mission to provide mental, physical, and spiritual support to the community. Fresh Start supports the local communities of Smyrna, Clayton and surrounding areas. They provide a weekly food give away during the calendar school year and distribute clothes and blankets as needed. The resource center also partners with local organizations such as Veterans United Outreach, Smyrna School District and local churches, just to name a few. Donations and volunteers also assist with the Smyrna Code Purple during the winter months. Visit their website for more info at freshstartresourcesmyrna.com.

The Holly’s Club, formed in 1982, is dedicated to serving the greater Smyrna-Clayton community through financial and volunteer support. A portion of fundraising proceeds go into the Holly’s Community Fund to support our Smyrna-Clayton community. This fund is used over the course of the year to provide financial support to children and families, community groups, and charitable organizations, as well as scholarships for local high school seniors. Over $200,000 has been given towards community support, hardship support, spring fling beneficiaries, scholarships and organization sponsorships.

Club members are requesting the community's help by joining the virtual Spring Fling Auction or by donating. Donations are accepted via PAYPAL or VENMO to email HOLLYSCLUBOFSMYRNA@GMAIL.COM.

The 2021 Holly’s Club Spring Fling~ Silent Auction went live on Facebook Saturday, May 15 and ends Saturday, May 22 at 8 p.m.

To participate, "like" the Holly’s Club of Smyrna Facebook page and join the event 2021 Holly’s Club Spring Fling~ Silent Auction. If you are unable to reach the auction by Facebook, email HOLLYSCLUBOFSMYRNA@GMAIL.COM for a list of auction items. Auction Items will be listed under these fun themes: Backyard “Staycation," Ball Game, Rise & Shine, A Night Out on the Town, Memories are Made Outdoors and Support Local.

Corporate sponsorship opportunities are also available. Silver Sponsors contribution of $200 and Gold Sponsor contribution of $400. Corporate Sponsors receive recognition on the Holly’s Club of Smyrna Facebook page and acknowledgement in any publicity.