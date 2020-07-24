Drive-thru pet food pantry coming to Smyrna

Three Delaware animal shelters are teaming up to provide pet food and cat litter to families affected by COVID-19.

On Thursday, July 30, from 1 to 3 p.m., Faithful Friends Animal Society, Delaware Humane Association and Delaware SPCA will host a drive-thru pet food pantry at Big Oak County Park in Smyrna.

The pantry is the result of a generous award from the COVID-19 Strategic Response Fund, part of the broader Delaware COVID-19 Emergency Response Initiative by the Delaware Community Foundation, United Way of Delaware, Philanthropy Delaware and the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement.

"Free pet food banks are an essential service which keep pets with their loving owners. The drive-up food banks will ease the worry and financial burden on many families and colony caretakers who have been affected economically during this pandemic," said Faithful Friends Executive Director Jane Pierantozzi. "During these uncertain times, our shelters realize how animals are a critical emotional support to us and our families. Our shelters are grateful to the donors who made this strategic response fund available so that we can increase our regular free pet food bank programs and bring them out into the community to those in need."

Those attending the drive-thru pet food pantry should stay in their vehicle to maintain social distancing and have their car ready. Staff and volunteers will load the pet food and cat litter.