Drive-thru pet food pantry serve hundreds

Three Delaware animals shelters teamed up to provide a drive-thru pet food pantry in Smyrna.

The pantry, held on Thursday, July 30, at Big Oak County Park, was an effort to aid community members feeling the impact of COVID-19. It was the fourth such pantry hosted by Faithful Friends Animal Society, Delaware Humane Association and Delaware SPCA this summer.

In total, at all four of the pantries,1,960 individuals, 1,419 dogs and 1,948 cats were served. Out of all the attendees, 62% said they or their family members have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

All three organizations will continue to provide free pet food, available at their shelter pantries.

Dog food, cat food and cat litter were provided at no cost thanks to a generous award from the COVID-19 Strategic Response Fund. The fund is part of the broader Delaware COVID-19 Emergency Response Initiative by the Delaware Community Foundation, United Way of Delaware, Philanthropy Delaware and the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement.

"Pets are family and keeping pets and community cats with those who love them is a critical part of our shelter's mission. Expanding our shelter's Free Pet Food Bank with special community drive-through programs is an essential way for us to reach more families in need during these uncertain times," said Jane Pierantozzi, Faithful Friends' executive director. "The Covid-19 pandemic brought pets and people together, and dogs and cats clearly provide emotional support for many individuals and families no matter your income, race or ethnicity. Thank you to the donors of the Delaware COVID-19 Strategic Response Fund who recognize the importance of pets in our lives. The $28,000 grant enabled us to provide valuable outreach and distribute free pet food to residents in all three counties with our shelter partners Delaware Humane Association and Delaware SPCA."