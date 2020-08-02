Done with fleas, ready for family

Handsome Debo has flea allergy dermatitis, a leading cause of allergic reactions in dogs.

They make him itch. The excessive scratching took a toll on his coat. He had bald spots on his hind quarters when he came to the Brandywine Valley SPCA. After undergoing treatment, his coat is coming back and the fleas are gone. Debo, a medium-sized dog, is feeling better and he’s ready to find his new forever home.

Debo dreams of a home with older children where he can enjoy life and the love of a family. He is open to canine siblings. Meet Debo at the BVSPCA Georgetown Campus.