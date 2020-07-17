Dedication for new Clayton park Aug. 1

Clayton Town Council members will hold a public dedication ceremony for the town's

newest park at 255 Main St., near Bassett Street, Saturday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m.

This program was rescheduled from May 23 because of coronavirus restrictions.

"We will be dedicating the town clock and park to our local veterans," said Councilman William "Skip" Carrow.

The park will be named Clayton Veterans Park, he said.

The site includes a 16-foot clock, metal benches, flower beds and a gazebo 12 feet in diameter.

The project started three years ago with an idea from Eric Young, a member of the town’s Economic Development Committee.

In a Nov. 27 Sun-Times story, Young said, “I was trying to think of something that would make the downtown a little nicer – more of a destination, something that would help attract people to visit the shops. It’s postcardesque now with the park and the train station.”

The four-faced clock with an old-fashioned look is the focal point of the park.

“I thought it would be a classy showpiece,” Young said.

With the recommendation of the Economic Development Committee, Clayton Town Council pursued funding for the park which cost about $62,000, Carrow said.

Rep. Bill Carson and Sen. Bruce Ennis arranged for a state grant for much of the money, while Kent County Levy Court donated $10,000 after seeing the story about the project in the Delaware State News. Private donations provided most of the rest of the funds.

Ed Ide, a member of the Economic Development Committee, and his company i3a Consulting and Engineering handled the design and engineering.

“I think it ties in nicely with the Memorial Tree and the town’s historic marker,” Ide said in a Nov. 27 Sun-Times story.

The cobblestones used along the walkway are from the town’s original streets.

“During a construction project, the town saved those and now we’ve repurposed them,” Ide said.

Carrow said Ide and his company did much more than expected.

“They helped us with some of the costs that weren’t covered in our plan – the contingencies – like sod,” said Carrow.

The Clayton Historical Society provided decorations.

The base of the clock has metal plates with the names of the major donors plus a memorial to veterans.

“This is going to be a nice place for people to stop and sit and talk – a place to go downtown," Carrow said.