Dover pedestrian dies after being hit by car near Smyrna

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian early this morning, Aug. 2, near Smyrna.

The collision happened at about 1:21 a.m., on South Dupont Boulevard (Route 13), south of Brenford Road.

A pedestrian was in the left lane of southbound Route 13 and may have possibly been in a low-lying position when she was struck by an unknown vehicle or vehicles, police said. The victim was found in the left travel lane of southbound Route 13. The vehicle or vehicles did not stop after the collision.

The victim, identified as Ashley Clark, 30, of Dover, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Delaware Division of Forensic Science is investigating.

The road was closed for about 7 hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

Police are asking anyone with information about the collision or vehicle or vehicles that left the scene to call Troop 3 at (302)-698-8451 or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.