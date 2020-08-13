Clayton election canceled; one seat remains open

The Town of Clayton election that was postponed from April to Aug. 25 because of the coronavirus has now been canceled.

Only two candidates filed for two seats, so no election was needed. The filing deadline was Aug. 4.

However, one candidate didn’t meet the eligibility requirements, so there will still be one open seat on council, said Mayor Alex Dias.

Incumbent Mary Ellen DeBenedictis filed for re-election and will serve another two-year term.

The other open seat had been filled by Bill Brockenbrough who was appointed to the seat last year by council after Mayor David Letterman stepped down before the end of his term. Brockenbrough didn’t file as a candidate for the August election.

The second candidate who filed didn’t meet the eligibility requirements, Dias said.

“Now we’re going to have a personnel meeting to discuss what our options are,” he said. “We haven’t decided yet what to do.”

The personnel meeting will probably be held before the end of August, Dias said.

Along with Dias and DeBenedictis, the other council members are Skip Carrow and Nick Smith.