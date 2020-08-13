Lane closures, shifts for Route 300/Glenwood Avenue pavement and rehab project

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced lane closures with lane shifts and shoulder closures on Route 300/Glenwood Avenue from U.S. Highway 13 to Dickerson Street, Smyrna Clayton, from Aug. 24 through mid-November, for road construction by DelDOT’s contractor George & Lynch Inc.

Lane closures will occur Sunday evenings until Friday mornings. Shoulder closures may occur during the day and night.

Mainline Route 300 will have lane closures from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.; U.S. 13 southbound will have lane closures from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.; Route 300 westbound at U.S. 13 will have lane closures from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Motorists should be aware that construction personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes and anticipate lane shifts. Flaggers will also be onsite to direct motorists.

Work to be performed includes milling, patching, signal work, crossroad pipe and drainage repairs, curb ramps in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, paving and striping.