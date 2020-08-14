Knights of Columbus Brother Vincent Council receives top award

Delaware News Desk

Knights of Columbus Brother Vincent Council 7517 in Smyrna was awarded the distinction of Star Council, the international organization’s top honor for local councils, the organization announced Aug. 13.

The Star Council Award recognizes overall excellence in the areas of growing membership, promoting Knights of Columbus insurance benefits, sponsoring Catholic faith formation programs and volunteering time through service-oriented activities. During the 2019-20 Fraternal Year, 1,927 councils received the Star Council Award.

Brother Vincent Council is affiliated with St. Polycarp Church in Smyrna and supports many parish activities and the Parish School of Religion, as well as financially supporting several local charities including Little Sisters of the Poor, Kent-Sussex Industries Inc., Benedictine School, Special Olympics and Delaware Food Bank. Most of the council’s fundraising efforts have been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the council adapted and continued to serve the parish as needed.

Membership in the Knights of Columbus is open to men 18 and older who are practicing Catholics in union with the Holy See.

For information on joining the Knights of Columbus and more, contact Grand Knight Thomas O’Drain at 659-5317 or odrain709@comcast.net.