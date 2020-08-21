Repaving planned on Glenwood Avenue in Smyrna

Delaware News Desk

DelDOT has scheduled a paving and road construction project on Glenwood Avenue/Route 300 in Smyrna that will require lane closures and lane shifts at night.

Contractor George & Lynch is scheduled to begin work Monday, Aug. 24 including milling, patching, signal work, crossroad pipe and drainage repairs, curb ramps in compliance with ADA, paving and striping.

Work will be done at night from Route 13, through the intersection of Routes 300 and 6, to Dickerson Street. Route 300 lane closures will be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Route 13 southbound will have lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Shoulder closures may occur during the day and night.

The project is estimated to last until mid-November from Sunday evenings until Friday mornings.