Sherwin-Williams, Central Delaware Chamber celebrate new Smyrna store

Delaware News Desk

The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Sherwin-Williams store in Smyrna Aug. 19.

Chamber members, ambassadors and staff members congratulated the Sherwin-Williams team at 300 Jimmy Drive along southbound Route 13 near WSFS Bank.

For nearly 150 years, Sherwin-Williams has been an industry leader in the development of technologically-advanced paint and coatings. As the nation’s largest specialty retailer of paint and painting supplies, Sherwin-Williams is dedicated to supporting both do-it-yourselfers and painting professionals with exceptional products, resources to make confident color selections and expert, personalized service that’s focused on unique project needs.

Whether customers are amateur painters or seasoned professionals, the new Smyrna store has more options in products than ever before that will enhance your home and help home decorators and contractors to transform your living space.

“Today’s home decorators have so many choices in textures, patterns and colors,” said Corbit Norman, Smyrna store manager. “At Sherwin-Williams, we offer a selection of exceptional products, colors and expert, how-to advice from sales associates who really understand the products they sell.”

Customers will find over 1,500 colors to choose from with coordinated color collections to help them choose the perfect palette for their interior or exterior projects.

Norman said the staff offers a high level of personalized, one-on-one service where individual tastes and preferences in color and design can be explored. There’s no need to feel overwhelmed by the many colors and products available: Sherwin-Williams staff are on hand to help you do it right.

The new Smyrna store staff is also trained to help professional contractors with their jobs. Services include on-site delivery, custom color matching, credit programs, specification assistance and technical advice.

Hours are Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more, call (302) 388-7413, or visit the website www.sherwin-williams.com or follow Sherwin-Williams on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Houzz and Pinterest.