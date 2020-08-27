Teacher and World War II veteran honored on 100th birthday

Delaware News Desk

A man who taught physical education to thousands of students in Smyrna after fighting for our country in World War II was honored on his 100th birthday Aug. 20 at his home near Dover.

Richardson C.Tritt celebrated with family members, friends and legislators and was recognized in a drive-by salute by members of his church, Smyrna’s Asbury United Methodist.

Paul Davis, president of the Delaware Council, Vietnam Veterans of America, offered his thanks to Tritt for his years of wartime service between July 1942 and January 1945 as a member of the Marine Corps Raiders, a special operations force that conducted amphibious light infantry warfare. They were said to have been the first Marine Corps special forces unit to see combat in WWII.

“I would do it all over again,” said Tritt.

Two legislative tributes were presented to him lauding his military service and his years as a teacher and coach in men and women’s sports in Greenwood before moving to the Smyrna School District where he served as a football coach and taught physical education for 35 years.

Rep. Bill Carson noted that Tritt was one of his elementary school teachers.