Dover man charged with burglary, assault in Smyrna

Delaware News Desk

State Police charged Paul Mast, 49, of Dover with burglary and assault after a domestic incident in Smyrna Aug. 26.

At about 5:17 a.m., troopers were dispatched for a domestic dispute at a Fairmont Court residence near Smyrna.

Troopers learned that Mast is an acquaintance of the 41-year-old victim from Smyrna. The prior night, he allegedly broke down her front door and physically assaulted her. During the assault, Mast took the victim’s cellphone and was inside of the residence for about an hour. He also threatened the victim, police said.

The victim sustained minor injuries from the incident, but did not require medical attention.

On the evening of Aug. 26, Mast turned himself in at Troop 9 where he was charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree assault and terroristic threatening, police said.

He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on $7,000 unsecured bond while awaiting another court appearance.