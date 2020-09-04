Shots fired at home near Smyrna

Delaware News Desk

Delaware State Police are investigating after shots were fired at a home south of Smyrna Thursday night, Sept. 3.

At about 11:24 p.m., troopers responded to a call from a residence on East Redbrook Place near Twin Willows Road, east of Route 13.

Two men, ages 33 and 70, were sitting in the living room in the home when they heard a loud noise.

Police said the first floor of the residence was struck by multiple bullets.

There were no injuries.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Costlow at Troop 3, 302-697-4454, Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.