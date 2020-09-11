Suspect from Dover arrested in Smyrna shooting which paralyzed victim

Delaware News Desk

Smyrna police detectives arrested a suspect Sept. 9 in the case of a July shooting which left the victim paralyzed.

On July 14 at about 5:30 p.m., Smyrna patrol officers responded to a car accident at Locust Street and East Commerce Street.

Police discovered that the female driver of the vehicle crashed due to being shot in the neck while driving in the area of Locust Street and East Frazier Street. The driver, in her 20s, suffered a serious injury from the shooting and remains paralyzed, police said.

Detectives investigated and were able to identify the shooter as Gary V. Lewis, 37, of Dover.

Smyrna police received assistance from the U.S. Marshal's Task Force and the Dover Police Department Drugs, Vice and Organized Crime Unit in finding Lewis at a family member’s residence on Blue Coat Street in Dover.

On Sept. 9, members of all three agencies took Lewis into custody without incident.

Lewis was charged with first-degree assault with intentional serious injury with a weapon or dangerous instrument; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; possession or control of a firearm by a person prohibited causing injury or death; first-degree reckless endangering creating a substantial risk of death to another; and criminal mischief property damage of $5,000 or more.

Lewis was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 7 and received a $66,000 cash only bond for those charges. He was also arrested for new gun and drug charges by Dover police.

Lewis was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute pending a future court hearing.

The Smyrna Police Department would like to thank the citizens who assisted police in this investigation and would also like to thank Dover Police Department and the U.S. Marshal's Task Force.

This information is from an edited police department press release. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.