Smyrna police charge driver with 7th DUI and drug violations

Smyrna police patrol officers arrested a man for his 7th DUI offense as well as possession of drugs and driving without a license Sept. 14.

At about 6 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of U.S. 13 and Route 1 at exit 114 for a report of a person passed out in a vehicle.

Officers found Augustine Haymond, 40, of Smyrna asleep behind the wheel of his SUV at the traffic light with the vehicle running and in gear. Officers were able to safely wake him up.

While removing him from the vehicle, officers saw numerous syringes in his lap.

Haymond was disoriented and required medical care at Kent General Hospital.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of additional illegal prescription pills, police said.

After being discharged from the hospital, Haymond was charged with his 7th driving under the influence offense, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while his license was suspended or revoked.

Haymond was arraigned by video in Justice of the Peace Court 7 and remanded to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $11,000 secured bond while awaiting a future court hearing.