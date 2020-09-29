Suspect sought in thefts from cars in Smyrna area

Delaware News Desk

In the past several weeks, Delaware State Police have investigated multiple thefts of property from vehicles parked in the Smyrna area.

Police have received video surveillance of one suspect in thefts that happened Sept. 28 at about 3:50 a.m., in the Twin Willows development south of Smyrna, east of Route 13.

The unknowsuspect entered unlocked vehicles and stole items.

The suspect is described as a white male, with long black or brown hair possibly braided, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a surgical mask on his forehead, and a dark-colored mask covering his nose and mouth.

Police are asking anyone with information about these incidents to contact Detective J. Lloyd at the Troop 3 Criminal Investigative Unit at 302-698-8503 or by email at Jessica.Lloyd@delaware.gov. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

State police reminded residents of these safety tips to help prevent thefts:

1. Keep the doors of your vehicles locked at all times and windows shut.

2. Do not leave items of value in your vehicle. This includes purses, wallets, credit cards, electronics, checkbooks, money, Social Security card, loose change, documents and paperwork with your personal information listed.

3. Store valuable tools inside your residence. If needed daily for work, create an easy system to load and unload, such as using storage containers to transport.

4. Lock your glove compartment, which should only store your registration and insurance cards. Do not store your vehicle title in the glove box. Store it in a safe place in your residence.

5. Do not leave items that have a perceived value, such as a laptop case with no laptop inside.

6. Clear the vehicle of all clutter and personal items. Clutter can give the general impression that other property of value may be within the vehicle.

7. Do not keep a spare vehicle key hidden in the same vehicle. Do not store or house keys or other keys in your vehicle.

8. If possible, keep your vehicle parked under a lighted area that you can check on from your residence.

9. If you have a surveillance security system, include your vehicles in the angle of your camera. If you locate a suspicious subject on your property, in the area of your vehicles, do not confront them, call 911 immediately.

10. Be a good witness for your neighbors and fellow citizens, as you would want them to do the same for you. Pay attention and be aware of what is going on in your neighborhood and community. If you "See Something, Say Something," by reporting all suspicious activity to your local law enforcement agency, call 9-1-1.